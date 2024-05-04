Eagles Could Target Three-Time Pro Bowl Select To Fill Important Need
There still is some serious talent available in free agency right now.
Some of the top free agents already have signed but there are plenty of players still out there looking for their next opportunity. The Philadelphia Eagles already have made some intriguing additions -- including star running back Saquon Barkley and former New York Jets offensive tackle Mekhi Becton -- but more could be on the way.
The Eagles also made some intriguing additions through the 2024 National Football League Draft and should already have a significantly improved defense. Philadelphia still has some holes to fill and one spot that could use some work is the safety position, according to Sports Illustrated's Gilberto Manzano.
Luckily for Philadelphia, there are some options out there that could help. One player who could make a lot of sense is three-time Pro Bowl select Quandre Diggs.
Diggs is a nine-year veteran and has spent time with the Detroit Lions and Seattle Seahawks throughout his career. The free safety logged 95 total tackles last season as a member of the Seahawks to go along with one interception and five passes defended.
He is just 31 years old and shouldn't cost too much but it could make a big impact for the Eagles if they decided to make a move.
Philadelphia is in a great position to compete for a Super Bowl next season but it wouldn't hurt to build up the defense a little more. Diggs certainly could make a lot of sense for the Eagles in free agency.
More NFL: Eagles Running Back Saquon Barkley Makes Surprising Claim About Giants