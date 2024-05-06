Eagles DT Named One Of Best Undrafted Free Agents To Watch Out For
Philadelphia Eagles fans certainly should be excited about the team heading into the 2024 season.
The Eagles are loaded with talent and should be able to make a deep playoff run next season unless something extremely surprising happens. Philadelphia has spent the offseason reloading the roster after a disastrous end to the 2023 season.
Philadelphia's biggest addition certainly was running back Saquon Barkley but he isn't the only intriguing addition. The Eagles have made a handful of additions in free agency and also had a great draft class. Philadelphia even has found some success with undrafted free agents and defensive tackle Gabe Hall even was mentioned as an undrafted free agent to watch by The Athletic's Nick Baumgardner and Scott Dochterman.
"Honorable mention in the Eagles' class goes to (offensive tackle) Anim Dankwah -- all 6-7, 353 pounds of him," Baumgardner and Dochterman said. "Offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland will enjoy that challenge. However, the nod here goes to Hall, a versatile 6-6-, 291-pounder with 34 1/2-inch arms and an 84-inch wingspan.
"He was mostly an interior player in college, but his frame allowed him to move around a lot. Brugler had a fourth-round grade on Hall, who could be a rangy five-tech capable of playing either interior spot."
Hall played his college football for Baylor and racked up 11 1/2 sacks throughout his college career. The fact that he had a fourth-round grade and was able to fall to Philadelphia after the draft should be a great sign for the Eagles.
Eagles fans certainly should be excited.
