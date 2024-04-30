Ex-Eagles Superstar Set To Pursue New Career Path After Reportedly Joining ESPN
One former Philadelphia Eagles fan-favorite seems to have locked up his next big opportunity.
Former Eagles superstar center Jason Kelce spent his entire NFL career in Philadelphia and decided to hang up his cleats this offseason after an amazing 13-year career.
Kelce not only was one of the best centers in NFL history while playing for the Eagles, but he also quickly developed into a fan favorite. His successful playing career likely will eventually lead him to the Hall of Fame, but it sounds like we won't have to wait that long to see him on our televisions again.
The seven-time Pro Bowl select has been rumored to be planning a broadcast career -- especially thanks to the success of the podcast "New Heights With Jason and Travis Kelce" -- and reportedly will be joining ESPN's "Monday Night Countdown" next season, according to ESPN.
"Jason Kelce's post-NFL broadcasting career will start with ESPN's 'Monday Night Countdown,' the organization said. "Kelce, who retired from the Philadelphia Eagles after a 13-year career, is in line to sign a deal with ESPN in time for next season. ESPN has yet to officially announce the hiring.
"Kelce participated in last year's NFL Broadcasting and Media Workshop, which used to be known as the Broadcast Bootcamp. He has also appeared on numerous NFL broadcasts, including a stint with Amazon's 'Thursday Night Football' during an off week in 2023."
The six-time All-Pro was a great player throughout his NFL career and now will look to try something new while staying close to the game.
