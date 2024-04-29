Newest Eagles Cornerback Draws Comparison To Seven-Time Pro Bowl Select
The Philadelphia Eagles made a specific effort to bolster its secondary throughout the 2024 National Football League Draft.
Philadelphia is loaded with talent but its secondary was a point of weakness. It doesn't seem like that is the case any longer as the Eagles drafted arguably the top two cornerback prospects in the 2024 draft class.
The Eagles selected former Toledo corner Quinyon Mitchell with the No. 22 overall pick and followed it up by taking former Iowa corner Cooper DeJean with the No. 40 overall pick after a trade with the Washington Commanders.
DeJean was considered the top cornerback prospect by Pro Football Focus and the No. 8 overall prospect so it's surprising that he fell so far in the draft. There are some very high hopes for the younger corner and he even was compared to seven-time Pro Bowl select Jalen Ramsey by NBC Sports Philadelphia's Mike Mulhern.
"DeJean is one of the toughest players to find a comp for," Mulhern said. "Ramsey was more of a can’t-miss prospect but his versatility and ability to play safety were selling points that landed him in the top-five back in 2016. DeJean is just a tick below in both size and athleticism. Ramsey was 6-foot-1, 209 pounds coming out of Florida State. DeJean measured 6-feet (and half-an-inch), and 203 pounds.
"Ramsey ran a 4.41 to DeJean’s 4.44. Where the comp loses a little steam is Ramsey’s length. He uses his nearly 33.5-inch arms to control opposing receivers. DeJean’s arms are two inches shorter, but both are physical in nature and have a penchant for forcing turnovers."
Mulhern attempted to come up with a player comparison for each of the Eagles' draft picks and mentioned Ramsey with DeJean. If DeJean can have a career even half as good as Ramsey's, Philadelphia will be in a good spot.
