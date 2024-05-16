Eagles Given Bold Record Prediction After Notable Changes During Offseason
The Philadelphia Eagles have undergone some serious renovations since their up then down 2023 season.
The Eagles brought in defensive coordinator Vic Fangio -- a legend in the industry, lost two pillars of their franchise in center Jason Kelce and defensive tackle Fletcher Cox -- and also made a heap of additions to their roster via free agency and the 2023 NFL Draft.
With all of that said, the expected direction of the club is not much different than season's past. The Eagles are expected to be among the NFC powerhouses and have a real chance to bring home a Lombardi Trophy next February.
Sports Illustrated's Gilberto Manzano created record predictions for all NFL teams and had Philadelphia in the upper echelon of the conference with a projected 12-5 record next season.
The Eagles don’t have to deal with a first-place schedule because of their second-half collapse last season. But their schedule won’t be easy, with tough road games against the (Los Angeles) Rams, (Baltimore) Ravens and (Cincinnati) Bengals. They also have to host the (Cleveland) Browns, (Green Bay) Packers and (Pittsburgh) Steelers for difficult non-divisional games. But Philadelphia revamped its defense after drafting defensive backs Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean and added another offensive playmaker in running back Saquon Barkley. Don’t be surprised if the Eagles return to the Super Bowl after a sluggish ending to the 2023 season.- Manzano
Manzano only projected two teams in the NFC to finish with better records -- the Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers -- the two teams to play in the NFC Championship last season.
The Eagles have held high expectations for years and this season will be no different. The high-powered offense is expected to lead the way and the defense will be relied on to improve. Given the coaching, schematic and personnel changes, it's likely that the Eagles defense will be in a much better place moving forward.
Philadelphia deserves to be in the Super Bowl discussion and appears to be getting the proper attention.
