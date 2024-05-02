Ex-Falcons Linebacker Could Be Option To Fill Eagles' Need In Free Agency
The Philadelphia Eagles have made additions throughout the roster this offseason.
Philadelphia is loaded with talent right and has a great opportunity to compete for a Super Bowl next season. The Eagles should be considered one of the top teams in football and have one of the best rosters on paper.
They still have areas of the team that could be improved, though. Sports Illustrated's Gilberto Manzano compiled a list of each team's biggest needs after the 2024 National Football League Draft and mentioned the linebacker position as an area of need for Philadelphia.
If the Eagles want to look to free agency to help bolster the position, one player who could make a lot of sense is veteran linebacker Bud Dupree.
Dupree is a nine-year veteran and has spent time with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tennessee Titans, and Atlanta Falcons throughout his career. He spent time with Atlanta last season and logged 6 1/2 sacks in 16 games played.
He now is a free agent and is projected to receive a deal with an annual value of around $3 million, according to Spotrac. If the Eagles could land him for a price like that, a signing could make a lot of sense.
Philadelphia is loaded with talent all throughout the roster but depth still is a real question. Dupree is a veteran who could help with that and help bolster the defense a little bit.
If the Eagles still are looking to add in free agency, Dupree may be worth a call.
