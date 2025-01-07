Eagles $3.8 Million Fan-Favorite Predicted To Leave Philly
The Philadelphia Eagles hopefully have four games left in them this season.
Philadelphia will begin its quest to the Super Bowl against the Green Bay Pacers in the National Football League Wild Card Round on Sunday, Jan. 12. If the Eagles can make it past the Packers, then they will move on to the Divisional Round against either the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or Washington Commanders. A win there would push them to the NFC Championship and one game away from the Super Bowl.
There's a lot to like about this Eagles team. They have done everything that has been asked of them this season. Hopefully, they can make a deep playoff run.
Once the playoffs end, there will be some tough decisions that need to be made by the Eagles. Philadelphia surely will bring some new players this upcoming offseason, but there could be some players on the move as well. FanSided's Devon Platana made a list of four players who may not return next season and mentioned fan-favorite running back Kenneth Gainwell.
"The 2024 campaign marked Kenneth Gainwell's fourth with the Eagles after being drafted 150th overall by the franchise in 2020," Platana said. "Although he won't put on performances similar to Saquon Barkley, the veteran running back has been a reliable backup option who can help both as a runner and pass-catcher.
"Unfortunately, Barkley's arrival and three-down reliability have caused Gainwell's role to shrink this season. The ex-Memphis Tiger isn't being used nearly as much this season compared to 2023. Entering Week 18, he saw his offensive snap share drop from 41% to 25%. He'd also only averaged 4.9 touches per game compared to 7.1 last year, resulting in a career-low in total scrimmage yards. With Barkley leading the backfield, Gainwell has become expendable this offseason."
Gainwell has been a fan-favorite for the Eagles, but he likely could get a bigger opportunity elsewhere. His four-year, $3.8. million deal is coming to an end this offseason. Don't be shocked if he goes elsewhere for a bigger payday and more opportunity.
