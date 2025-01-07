Eagles Projected To Dump 24-Year-Old After Playoffs
The Philadelphia Eagles are just days away from beginning a run to the Super Bowl.
Philadelphia will face off against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Jan. 12 at home with a chance to earn a spot in the Divisional Round. If the Eagles can beat the Packers, they will face either the Washington Commanders or the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the second round of the playoffs.
The Eagles hopefully will make a deep run this year, but there will be a lot of decisions that need to be made afterward. Some teams already have gotten a headstart on the offseason but Philadeplhia's focus still is on the playoffs.
This playoff run could be some players' last run with the Eagles, though. FanSided's Devon Platana made a list of four players that could end up leaving Philadelphia after the playoffs. One player they mentioned was young receiver Jahan Dotson.
"The 24-year-old wide receiver has done nothing but disappoint Philadelphia fans after being acquired from the rival Washington Commanders last offseason," Platana said. "Even though he displayed potential during his two seasons with the NFC East rival, Dotson was largely invisible this season entering Week 18, totaling 12 catches for 122 yards without a touchdown in 16 games with the Eagles...
"Even though he hasn't even been with the franchise for a year, Dotson might be leaving town this offseason. If the Eagles aren't convinced that he can reach his potential in Philadelphia, Spotrac indicates that they can rid themselves of Dotson's entire $2.75 million salary if they trade him at any point before the 2025 season. If he fails to make an impact during the playoffs, don't be surprised if the Eagles attempt to move Dotson during the summer or even earlier."
Dotson is just 24 years old and had his best game of the season in Week 18 with seven catches and 94 yards. Could he be one-and-done in Philadelphia?