Eagles Are 'Logical Landing Spot' For Pro Bowler
The Philadelphia Eagles clearly aren't at full strength right now.
Philadelphia is 2-1 so far this season, but it has been dealing with a handful of high-impact injuries. Both A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith currently are sidelined, along with Britain Covey. Brown is making progress, but it is unclear right now when Smith will be back as he deals with a concussion.
The Eagles' receiver room certainly has taken a hit. At this point, it could make some sense to bring in some reinforcements to add more depth. Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox called the Eagles a "logical landing spot" for former Las Vegas Raiders Pro Bowler Hunter Renfrow.
"Logical Landing Spot: Philadelphia Eagles," Knox said. "Former Las Vegas Raiders receiver Hunter Renfrow has been through a trying couple of seasons. Injuries limited him in 2022, and he largely fell out of the game plan after last year's addition of Jakobi Meyers. However, Renfrow was a Pro Bowler in 2021, a season he finished with 103 catches for 1,038 yards and nine touchdowns...
"Renfrow would be a terrific option for the Philadelphia Eagles. No. 1 receiver A.J. Brown has been sidelined with a hamstring issue, while DeVonta Smith suffered a concussion in Week 3. Perhaps more importantly, the Eagles recently placed Britain Covey on injured reserve with a broken scapula."
The former Raiders receiver somehow still is available. He would be a veteran option with upside and a low cost. At this point, why not if you're the Eagles?
