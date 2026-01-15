Eagles Give Details On Next Offensive Coordinator

PHILADELPHIA – Part of the job requirements for the Eagles’ new offensive coordinator won’t be someone who will stay longer than one year. It’s also unclear whether whoever the new OC is will be given the freedom to bring in his own staff of assistant coaches.

“It's a great compliment when guys get head coaching jobs from here because it means we're having tremendous success,” said general manager Howie Roseman. “As much as you'd like to have continuity and would like to have guys here for a long period of time, we want to win. We have an urgency to win right now. If that comes with the ramifications that we lose good people because they've earned head coaching jobs, we'll live with that.”

Jalen Hurts has been living with a new OC dating back to at least 2016, so what’s another year if the next OC leaves for a head coaching gig like Shane Steichen and Kellen Moore before him?

Roseman and head coach Nick Sirianni met with the media on Thursday afternoon to do their annual autopsy on a season that ended in a premature loss to the San Francico 49ers on wild-card weekend. So, instead of talking about playing the Chicago Bears in the Divisional round, the Eagle are picking up the pieces to a lost season.

“We've all got to look at ourselves and what we could do better,” said Roseman. “It's a disappointing season. We sit here and want to be playing right now, and I think for that, getting a chance to really go back and reflect. Sometimes when you're in the middle of the season, you're week-to-week and you're kind of going through and, 'What happened last week and what are you doing this week?'”

Eagles Highlight Some Details On Search For New OC

The first step toward improvement is finding a new OC. From there, it will be on to the personnel side of things, though you know plans for next year’s roster are already in motion.

Roseman and Sirianni blanched a bit when asked about the possibility that whoever gets the job will be allowed to hire his own set of coaches. That could signal the end for several who have been on Sirianni’s staff for years, coaches such as offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland, running backs coach Jemal Singleton, and receiver coach Aaron Moorehead.

“To answer that question, you'd have to know exactly who you're hiring exactly right now and who he has and what they have,” said Sirianni. “...“I know we have some really good coaches throughout the entire building, some really good coaches. The reason we've won a lot of games together. A lot of the guys that are in this building now won a Super Bowl not even 12 months ago together.

"I’ve got a lot of faith in the guys on that offensive staff. A lot of us have been together for five plus years, not just the five years here, but other places. Again, [we] have had a lot of success together. …I love those guys, and we'll see where that goes. That's the tough part of being a head coach sometimes, when you have to make tough decisions like that. But we'll see where that goes. I love those guys.”

