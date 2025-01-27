Eagles Breakout Star Takes Hard Stance On Super Bowl Availability
The Philadelphia Eagles are one win away from history.
Philadelphia will look to get some revenge against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Feb. 9 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. The Eagles. are one win away from completing a storybook season. Philadelphia entered the season with plenty of questions after a rough end to the 2023 season.
The 2024 campaign didn't start off as the team likely hoped for as they were 2-2 heading into the Week 5 bye week. That's when the season turned around. Philadelphia won 12 of its final 13 regular season games. The Eagles steamrolled into the playoffs as the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs and beat three capable teams en route to the Super Bowl in the Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Rams, and Washington Commanders.
This Eagles team has surprised people. Even when the team's back was against the wall, they gritted it out and forced people to take them seriously. A lot of praise and headlines have featured offensive superstars like Saquon Barkley, Jalen Hurts, and AJ Brown, but one player who exemplifies this Eagles team as a whole is center Cam Jurgens.
He had the tough task of replacing Jason Kelce heading into the 2024 season and responded by earning his first Pro Bowl nod. It wasn't clear if he would be ready to go for the NFC Championship Game due to a back injury, but he suited up and stepped up when his team needed him in the second half of Sunday's contest.
Jurgens already made it known that he will be ready to go for the Super Bowl too, as shared by The Philadelphia Inquirer's Jeff McLane.
“Good enough percent,” Jurgens said. “But I’ll be great for the Super Bowl.”
Everyone did their part on Sunday and now they are just one win away from history.
