Eagles Could Sign Ex-Bears Star Safety In Free Agency After Solid Season
The Philadelphia Eagles still have plenty of money left to spend in free agency.
Free agency has moved at an extremely slow pace lately, but it should pick up soon. Philadelphia has plenty of cap space left and could look to bolster the secondary even further.
The Eagles have had a fantastic offseason so far and have made a handful of solid pickups. While this is the case, the Eagles should be considering all free agent options still out there to improve the team even further.
Philadelphia has improved the safety position this offseason but some have speculated that more work needs to be done. One player who could make a lot of sense is former Chicago Bears star Eddie Jackson.
The 30-year-old surprisingly still is available and NFL Trade Rumors' Logan Ulrich mentioned Philadelphia as a landing spot.
"Jackson has a connection with Eagles assistant coach Sean Desai, who was his position coach and defensive coordinator in Chicago," Ulrich said. "The Eagles are in a decent spot depth-wise at safety but it's worth noting the connection given how poorly the team's secondary played in 2023."
The 30-year-old is one of the top free agents still available and could make a lot of sense for the Eagles at this point. The longer Jackson remains available, the lower the price tag will be. Philadelphia has money left to spend and a need at safety.
Jackson could be the answer and likely wouldn't cost too much at this point in the offseason.
