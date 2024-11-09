Eagles Today

Eagles-Cowboys: Josh Sweat Among Players To Watch, Plus Final Score Prediction

The Eagles haven't won in Dallas since 2017 and Saquon Barkley has never won there in his career; will Sunday be the day that changes?

Ed Kracz

Nov 3, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Josh Sweat (19) against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
Nov 3, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Josh Sweat (19) against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
In this story:

PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles will go for their fifth straight win in Dallas, a place where they haven’t won since 2017. Running back Saquon Barkley has never won their, either, in five tries with the Giants.

The Eagles finally won in Cincinnati earlier this season after never having won there in franchise history, so maybe both streaks in volving Dallas will end, too.

Here’s more:

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Josh Sweat. The defensive end is up to five sacks now and is looking like the player he was until last year’s eight-game slump to close the season. He has five sacks in his last five games, including two in last week’s win over the Jaguars.

Jalen Carter. The defensive tackle will likely see some snaps against one of the game’s best guards in Zack Martin. Carter didn’t fill up the stat sheet against the Jaguars, though he had four tackles, but Vic Fangio liked what he saw from the second-year player.

“I don't know that I can say his best game overall but if not his best, then it’s up there,” said the defensive coordinator.

Zack Baun. The linebacker who needs a contract extension immediately has a turnover in two straight games with a forced fumble and has become a tackling machine. The Cowboys’ run offense is one of the worst in the league, so more tackles should be incoming. Maybe another turnover, too.

Jalen Hurts
Nov 3, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) in a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Jalen Hurts. Is his ankle bothering him, or not? Nick Sirianni indicated the quarterback missed Wednesday’s practice not due to rest but an ankle issue, then recanted when pressed. Either way, the quarterback will play against a Cowboys defense that may have Micah Parsons and Tevon Diggs. Or not, since both were listed as questionable with injuries.

Saquon Barkley. What more can you say about what the running back has meant this season? Against a Cowboys defense that is one of the worst in the league at stopping the run, Barkley should run for more than 100 yards for the sixth time in nine games this season.

QUESTIONS

-Which Eagles rookie defensive back – Quinyon Mitchell or Cooper DeJean – get their fierst career interception, and will it come in this game?

-Will the Cowboys muster one last stand to keep their season alive?

-Can the Eagles intercept Cooper Rush three times like they did last time they played him, which was two years ago when Rush entered this game 5-0 while filling in for Dak Prescott only to suffer a 26-17 loss?

PREDICTION

After struggling most of the season with these, I came close to nailing the final score last week, calling a 29-23 win over the Jaguars, but it ended 28-23. Close. This game in Dallas shouldn’t be.

Eagles 30, Cowboys 20

Season record: 3-5

More NFL: Eagles Linebacker Starts "Turnover Tradition," Discusses His Future

Published
Ed Kracz
ED KRACZ

Ed Kracz has been covering the Eagles full-time for over a decade and has written about Philadelphia sports since 1996. He wrote about the Phillies in the 2008 and 2009 World Series, the Flyers in their 2010 Stanely Cup playoff run to the finals, and was in Minnesota when the Eagles secured their first-ever Super Bowl win in 2017. Ed has received multiple writing awards as a sports journalist, including several top-five finishes in the Associated Press Sports Editors awards.

Home/News