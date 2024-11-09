Eagles-Cowboys: Josh Sweat Among Players To Watch, Plus Final Score Prediction
PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles will go for their fifth straight win in Dallas, a place where they haven’t won since 2017. Running back Saquon Barkley has never won their, either, in five tries with the Giants.
The Eagles finally won in Cincinnati earlier this season after never having won there in franchise history, so maybe both streaks in volving Dallas will end, too.
Here’s more:
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Josh Sweat. The defensive end is up to five sacks now and is looking like the player he was until last year’s eight-game slump to close the season. He has five sacks in his last five games, including two in last week’s win over the Jaguars.
Jalen Carter. The defensive tackle will likely see some snaps against one of the game’s best guards in Zack Martin. Carter didn’t fill up the stat sheet against the Jaguars, though he had four tackles, but Vic Fangio liked what he saw from the second-year player.
“I don't know that I can say his best game overall but if not his best, then it’s up there,” said the defensive coordinator.
Zack Baun. The linebacker who needs a contract extension immediately has a turnover in two straight games with a forced fumble and has become a tackling machine. The Cowboys’ run offense is one of the worst in the league, so more tackles should be incoming. Maybe another turnover, too.
Jalen Hurts. Is his ankle bothering him, or not? Nick Sirianni indicated the quarterback missed Wednesday’s practice not due to rest but an ankle issue, then recanted when pressed. Either way, the quarterback will play against a Cowboys defense that may have Micah Parsons and Tevon Diggs. Or not, since both were listed as questionable with injuries.
Saquon Barkley. What more can you say about what the running back has meant this season? Against a Cowboys defense that is one of the worst in the league at stopping the run, Barkley should run for more than 100 yards for the sixth time in nine games this season.
QUESTIONS
-Which Eagles rookie defensive back – Quinyon Mitchell or Cooper DeJean – get their fierst career interception, and will it come in this game?
-Will the Cowboys muster one last stand to keep their season alive?
-Can the Eagles intercept Cooper Rush three times like they did last time they played him, which was two years ago when Rush entered this game 5-0 while filling in for Dak Prescott only to suffer a 26-17 loss?
PREDICTION
After struggling most of the season with these, I came close to nailing the final score last week, calling a 29-23 win over the Jaguars, but it ended 28-23. Close. This game in Dallas shouldn’t be.
Eagles 30, Cowboys 20
Season record: 3-5
