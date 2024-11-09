Eagles Linebacker Starts "Turnover Tradition," Discusses His Future
PHILADELPHIA – Zack Baun came into the locker room on the Monday after the Eagles thumped the Cincinnati Bengals on Oct. 27 and saw a football that was one of the two turnovers the defense forced in a 37-17 win.
The Eagles linebacker turned to fellow linebacker Nakobe Dean and told him he was taking into the linebacker room. Such began a little tradition with two more footballs having since been added to the linebacker room with the hope that more will come.
“We have a little tally in the linebacker room, just to get things going,” said Baun. “I feel like we were in a (turnover) drought for so long and we needed some sort of motivation and after that first one I got in Cincy, I was like let’s turn this into something and let’s see the balls in the room every day and let’s just keep it on our mind every time.”
Baun recovered a fumble against the Bengals. A week later in a 28-23 win over the Jaguars, he and Dean both logged interceptions, with Dean’s theft in the end zone in the final two minutes sealing their fourth straight win. That made them the first Eagles linebacker pair to record an interception in the same game since 2000 when Carlos Emmons and Jeremiah Trotter did it.
That’s three turnover balls in the linebacker room now as the Eagles (6-2) head to Dallas to face the 3-5 Cowboys on Sunday (4:25 p.m./CBS). The Eagles have five turnovers in their last three games and are at plus-four in the takeaway/giveaway category in that span.
“I genuinely don’t know,” said Baun when asked why he thought the Eagles struggled at forcing turnovers in the first four games of the season when they started 2-2. “It’s gotta be on your mind and when you do things like put the balls in the (linebacker) room, you’re thinking about it.
“You’re in there every day, you’re seeing the ball, you’re seeing the tally, and now that I have a couple, Nakobe has one, it’s almost like we’re competing without competing. It’s really cool. Now we know what to do and how to do it, so we just have to keep doing it.”
General manager Howie Roseman got Baun at the bargain basement price of one year for just $3.5 million, and Baun has been worth every penny and much more. The linebacker, who turns 28 on Dec. 30, leads the team with 79 tackles and has two sacks, an interception, and a fumble recovery after being primarily a special team player in four years with the New Orleans Saints.
“I can honestly say I’m having the most fun playing football that I’ve had since probably middle school or peewee football,” he said. “I’m playing comfortable, I’m playing confident, as confident as I ever have. Just gotta keep going, though. You can have a good game, you can have a good season, but it’s like what do you do next game, what do you do next season? Just keep going.”
So, what about next season? Baun’s contract should be addressed by Roseman sooner rather than later, especially because said he would like to return.
“I would love to stay here,” he said. “It’s a great organization, great scheme, I love the coaches, I love the players. These are my boys. I’m not trying to leave, but we’ll see. I don’t know, I don’t know, I’m just focusing on today and tomorrow and the next game.”
