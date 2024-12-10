Eagles' DC Gives His Unit A Passing Grade Vs. Panthers
PHILADELPHIA - Vic Fangio’s Eagles defense had a tougher time than it has been having recently in Sunday’s 22-16 win over Carolina.
It was the first time since Week 4 that the Philadelphia defense has allowed over 300 yards and the Panthers were a Xavier Legette drop away from having an excellent opportunity to upset the 11-2 Eagles.
In hindsight, Fangio admitted his defense “could have played better” before shifting the focus to a hat tip for what has been an improving Panthers team.
“I do think Carolina deserves credit for making the game the way it was,” Fangio said Tuesday.
The veteran DC was particularly impressed with Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard, who ran for 92 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries.
“They got a bunch of four-, five-, six, seven-yard runs against us, which is what they do really well,” said Fangio. “That's a really good back. So I do think the negative part of that game, you have to give Carolina some credit for it. And they've been playing very, very well lately, as you guys have noticed.”
Panthers veteran receiver Adam Thielen also has a big day, hauling in nine receptions for 103 yards and dazzling the young Eagles’ defensive backs, particularly Cooper DeJean, with an array of crafty routes.
“Every game is a learning experience. Every play you see is a learning experience, and he'll be better for it,” Fangio said when discussing the matchup that tilted Carolina’s way. “... [DeJean] gave up the one, the wheel route, which we had to emphasize. So that was a good learning experience for him. I thought overall, he did okay. All the balls he caught weren't on Cooper. It’s the NFL, and you need learning experiences.
"Luckily, he got a few in a W.”
With a much tougher test on paper upcoming in Week 15 against 10-3 Pittsburgh, don’t expect many changes for the No. 1 ranked defense in the NFL.
“Definitely, we could have played better, should have played better. But I do think you don't want to make light of the good things Carolina was doing and is doing,” Fangio said.