Why Bobby Slowik Might Be Worth The Gamble As Eagles' OC

PHILADELPHIA - If you’re trying to handicap the Eagles’ offensive coordinator search, don't sleep on Bobby Slowik.

The former Houston Texans offensive coordinator was most recently Mike McDaniel’s senior passing game coordinator in 2025. Previously, Slowik had been among the “hot” head-coaching candidates in the 2024 hiring cycle, coming off C.J Stroud’s spectacular rookie season with the Texans.

His plight, from potential head coach in many minds to the unemployment line and the limbo of a senior offensive role in Miami, highlights just how fast reputations can turn in the NFL.

What’s counterintuitive is that coaching in general is a process-driven environment and those who operate in that fashion are, more often than not, judged by a results-oriented culture.

That dynamic is something that could be exploited by the smarter organizations around the NFL if they recognize the disconnect.

Coaching DNA

Both Kyle Shanahan and McDaniel have their fingerprints on Slowik’s coaching DNA and that’s something that obviously intrigues the Eagles.

Leading up to the wild-card loss to San Francisco, Philadelphia head coach Nick Sirianni talked about how much respect he had for Shanahan unprompted on several occasions, and the Eagles wanted to be in the McDaniel business in this cycle.

Philadelphia had hoped to interview McDaniel to be its new offensive coordinator, but never got a formal interview (they did get an informal Zoom call) with perhaps the hottest OC candidate on the market.

McDaniel has accepted the Los Angeles Chargers OC job, barring a head-coaching offer. He pulled out of the Buffalo search on Friday and is reportedly still in the mix with Las Vegas.

Slowik, 38, spent six years with Shanahan in San Francisco from 2017 to 2022, advancing from quality control, to offensive assistant, to pass game specialist, and finally passing game coordinator.

McDaniel was with the 49ers for five of those seasons (2017 to 2021), as the run game coordinator for four of them before finishing as the OC.

With Slowik, the Eagles would be buying low on a stock that was soaring two years ago and a coach who has spent significant time with the two coaches they feel are at shaping the modern offensive game.

That might be worth a gamble.

