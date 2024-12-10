Eagles Today

Eagles Could Clinch NFC East This Week

The Eagles would need to top Pittsburgh this weekend coupled with a Washington loss or tie at New Orleans.

John McMullen

Philadelphia Eagles head coach head coach Nick Sirianni.
Philadelphia Eagles head coach head coach Nick Sirianni. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
In this story:

PHILADELPHIA -  A week after securing their fourth consecutive postseason berth, the 11-2 Philadelphia Eagles are on the cusp of their 13th NFC East division title.

A 10th consecutive win for the Eagles over Keystone State rival Pittsburgh (10-3) coupled with a Washington (8-5) loss or tie at New Orleans would secure the division for the second time in the Nick Sirianni era.

The Eagles could also clinch with the unlikely scenario of a tie vs. the Steelers and a Commanders loss to the Saints.

There has not been a repeat NFC East champion in 20 years since the Eagles won it four consecutive times from 2001 to 2004.

Since Sirianni arrived, Philadelphia and Dallas have toggled back and forth as division champs with the Cowboys taking it in 2021 and 2023 and the Eagles earning the honors in 2022 and on the cusp of doing so again this season.

Washington last won a division crown in the 2020 COVID season despite being underwater at 7-9 and the New York Giants haven’t won the division title since 2011, their Super Bowl XLVI championship season.

The Eagles are on the verge of their 11th division title this century followed by the Cowboys with seven, the Giants with four, and Washington with three.

Prior to Jeffrey Lurie buying the franchise in 1994, the Eagles earned only two division titles (1980 and 1988) from the division's onset in 1967.

MORE NFL: Eagles' Passing Offense Is A Problem

Published
John McMullen
JOHN MCMULLEN

John McMullen is a veteran reporter who has covered the NFL for over two decades. The current NFL insider for JAKIB Media, John is the former NFL Editor for The Sports Network where his syndicated column was featured in over 200 outlets including the Los Angeles Times, Chicago Tribune, and Miami Herald. He was also the national NFL columnist for Today's Pigskin as well as FanRag Sports. McMullen has covered the Eagles on a daily basis since 2016, first for ESPN South Jersey and now for Eagles Today on SI.com's FanNation. You can listen to John, alongside legendary sports-talk host Jody McDonald every morning from 8-10 on ‘Birds 365,” streaming live on YouTube.com. John is also the host of his own show "Extending the Play" on AM1490 in South Jersey and part of 6ABC.com's live postgame show after every Eagles game. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen

Home/News