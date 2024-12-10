Eagles Could Clinch NFC East This Week
PHILADELPHIA - A week after securing their fourth consecutive postseason berth, the 11-2 Philadelphia Eagles are on the cusp of their 13th NFC East division title.
A 10th consecutive win for the Eagles over Keystone State rival Pittsburgh (10-3) coupled with a Washington (8-5) loss or tie at New Orleans would secure the division for the second time in the Nick Sirianni era.
The Eagles could also clinch with the unlikely scenario of a tie vs. the Steelers and a Commanders loss to the Saints.
There has not been a repeat NFC East champion in 20 years since the Eagles won it four consecutive times from 2001 to 2004.
Since Sirianni arrived, Philadelphia and Dallas have toggled back and forth as division champs with the Cowboys taking it in 2021 and 2023 and the Eagles earning the honors in 2022 and on the cusp of doing so again this season.
Washington last won a division crown in the 2020 COVID season despite being underwater at 7-9 and the New York Giants haven’t won the division title since 2011, their Super Bowl XLVI championship season.
The Eagles are on the verge of their 11th division title this century followed by the Cowboys with seven, the Giants with four, and Washington with three.
Prior to Jeffrey Lurie buying the franchise in 1994, the Eagles earned only two division titles (1980 and 1988) from the division's onset in 1967.