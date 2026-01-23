Eagles 'Secret Superstar' Broke Out When Philly Needed Him

The Philadelphia Eagles entered the 2025 season with major question marks on defense.

That's because the Eagles lost a few key pieces, specifically for the pass rush, last offseason. Brandon Graham retired, Josh Sweat went to the Arizona Cardinals in free agency, and Milton Williams exited and joined the New England Patriots in free agency.

That's a lot of talent to lose. The Eagles brought in guys like Josh Uche and Azeez Ojulari before the season and Jaelan Phillips ahead of the trade deadline. But one guy who went under-the-radar, but had a big season for the Eagles in his new role was defensive tackle Moro Ojomo.

The Eagles have another DT fans should be excited about

The Eagles needed Ojomo to help fill after losing Williams and he responded with the best season of his career so far. Before the 2025 season, Ojomo had never had a sack in a National Football League game. He had six in 2025, more than Williams ever had in Philadelphia. Ojomo also had 38 total tackles, one pass defended, and 12 quarterback hits. While guys like Phillips or Jalen Carter got most of the headlines throughout the season, Ojomo quietly did everything the Eagles could've asked from him. He did get noticed by some. For example, Pro Football Focus' Zach Tantillo put together a list of "secret superstars" from each team in 2025. Ojomo got the nod from Philadelphia.

"Philadelphia Eagles: DI Moro Ojomo," Tantillo wrote. "Ojomo announced himself on the biggest stage — the Eagles’ Super Bowl win over the Chiefs — and carried that level of play into the 2025 season. He ended the year with a higher PFF overall grade than Jalen Carter’s 71.0 and a higher PFF pass-rush grade than Jordan Davis’ 71.1, both first-round picks.

"That production showed up in the box score, as well, as Ojomo recorded 54 pressures, the second most on the Eagles and the sixth most among all interior defenders. He also notched six sacks, the second most on the team."

While the 2025 season will be remembered for offensive struggles, it shouldn't be forgotten that Ojomo broke out as well.

