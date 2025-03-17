Eagles Have Near-Perfect Move In Front Of Them
The Philadelphia Eagles have a clear need right now.
Philadelphia traded safety CJ Gardner-Johnson to the Houston Texans and so it obviously would make sense to add another safety right now to replace him. Right now, there is a guy out there who makes almost too much sense for Philadelphia but it needs to act quickly.
Two-time Pro Bowl safety Justin Simmons is on the open market and recently made it clear that he is interested in the Eagles.
"There’s a lot of good things about Philly," Simmons said on the "Talkin’ Ball" podcast. "Their offense is clearly one of the most talented in the league, that offensive line is unbelievable. But what the defense did this past season to go win that Super Bowl is crazy. You can tell the leadership there, top down, is by far one of the best in the league. To have an opportunity to go play in Philly, especially reuniting with Vic and (Christian Parker), is high on the list."
Clearly, Simmons has an interest in the Eagles. But, what about Philadelphia? Is that feeling reciprocated?
That's the thing that isn't clear at this point. But, a move makes almost too much sense. Simmons is one of the better safeties in football and played in Vic Fangio's system with the Denver Broncos. There was chatter last year about adding safety help and Simmons was speculated about before joining the Atlanta Falcons.
He's out there and it makes too much sense. Philadelphia should act fast.