Eagles Predicted To Invest In 3-Time Pro Bowler
The Philadelphia Eagles have lost some pieces on defense this offseason. Could there be reinforcements on the way now in the second week of free agency?
The first wave of free agents have found new homes by this time. The National Football League's legal tampering period began last Monday and the new league year began on Wednesday. There's been a plethora of moves made, including Josh Sweat, Milton Williams, and Mekhi Becton all leaving the Philadelphia Eagles.
Philadelphia has so much expensive talent on the team right now that it isn't going to be a team that goes out and hands out massive deals this offseason. That doesn't mean the Eagles aren't going to add some talent. Philadelphia has some cash and it wouldn't be shocking to see more short-term, prove-it deals.
USA Today's Cory Woodroof made a list of predictions for 20 of the still-available free agents and predicted that the Eagles will sign three-time Pro Bowler Za'Darius Smith.
"OLB Za'Darius Smith: Philadelphia Eagles," Woodroof said. "The Eagles can help with some of the losses sustained on the defensive line by adding Smith, a wily veteran pass rusher who can rotate in and out of Philly's ferocious defensive front."
This isn't coming from the team or anything of that nature, but it still is interesting. This is the exact type of move the Eagles should make. Smith is 32 years old and was a Pro Bowler as recently as 2022. He had nine sacks last year with the Cleveland Browns and Detroit Lions but is still available on the open market and hasn't gotten a lot of buzz.
He's the type of guy who could add a big piece to the Eagles' defense to replace Josh Sweat without breaking the bank. Hopefully, this prediction comes true.
