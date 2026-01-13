Eagles’ Dream OC Option Is Sitting Right There

The Philadelphia Eagles are open for business at offensive coordinator.

Philadelphia head coach Nick Sirianni announced on Tuesday that Kevin Patullo has been removed as the team's offensive coordinator after one season in the position.

"I have decided to make a change at offensive coordinator," Sirianni said. "I met with Kevin today to discuss the difficult decision, as he is a great coach who has my utmost respect. He has been integral to the team's success over the last five years, not only to the on-field product but behind the scenes as a valued leader for our players and organization. I have no doubt he will continue to have a successful coaching career. Ultimately, when we fall short of our goals that responsibility lies on my shoulders."

The Eagles need to call Mike McDaniel

Dec 28, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel runs off the field following a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Eagles will look for the fifth offensive coordinator of the Sirianni era. Shane Steichen had the role in 2021 and 2022. Brian Johnson had it in 2023. Kellen Moore was in the post in 2024 and then Patullo took over in 2025. The 2026 season will be the fifth straight season with a new offensive coordinator in Philadelphia.

There are a few intriguing candidates available right now, including a dream target. But the Eagles are going to have to move quickly. Arguably, the top choice for the role should be former Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on Monday that McDaniel was scheduled to interview for the Cleveland Browns, Atlanta Falcons, Tennessee Titans, and Baltimore Ravens head coaching jobs. He also is expected to interview for the Detroit Lions' offensive coordinator job.

He was the offensive play caller in Miami. In his first season as head coach, the Dolphins tallied the sixth-most yards per game (364.5 yards per game). In 2023, the Dolphins averaged the most yards per game at 401.3 yards per game. McDaniel is known around the league as one of the best offensive minds in the sport, but injuries did the team in over the last two years.

Pairing him with a better cast of playmakers in AJ Brown, DeVonta Smith, Saquon Barkley, and Jalen Hurts would certainly put the team on a better trajectory.

There are other options out there worth considering, like Kliff Kingsburgh, Brian Daboll, and Greg Roman, among many others. But McDaniel would be a dream addition for an offense that lacked creativity in 2025.

