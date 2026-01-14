Eagles Silver Lining After 49ers Upset Loss

The Philadelphia Eagles unfortunately will not take the field again as a team for a game until the fall.

Philadelphia had such high hopes, but unfortunately, the season came to a close this past weekend against the San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field. These next few months will be full of plenty of doom and gloom. The Eagles have already gotten out ahead of the offseason and opted to remove Kevin Patullo as the team's offensive coordinator. That's an early step in the offseason with plenty more to come.

There will be plenty of time to talk about the offseason and free agency and the NFL Draft, but let's take a quick sidenote. For all of the negative down the stretch for Philadelphia, there was a lot of positive too. One guy fans should be very excited about is young cornerback Quinyon Mitchell. If you're looking for a silver lining from the 2025 season, Mitchell is that -- along with fellow young corner Cooper DeJean.

Eagles fans have a lot to be excited about

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Quinyon Mitchell (27) and defensive end Brandon Graham (55) on the sidelines during the second quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

For Mitchell specifically, he's just 24 years old and had a dominant season. He earned his first Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro nods after a phenomenal sophomore season. Mitchell was targeted 88 times in coverage throughout the regular season and allowed just 39 catches (44.3 percent). That's insane. A 44.3 percent completion against you as a corner with high volume is almost unheard of. Plus, he allowed just one touchdown in coverage and quarterbacks had a 64.3 passer rating against him. In the regular season, he also had 17 passes defended and a fumble recovery.

His dominant play carried over into the playoffs. Mitchell became the fifth player in Eagles history with multiple interceptions in a playoff game and the first player with an interception and forced fumble in a playoff game since Brian Dawkins in 2004, per ESPN.

"Despite the loss, Quinyon Mitchell becomes the fifth Eagles player with multiple interceptions in a playoff game," ESPN shared on X. "Mitchell is also the first Eagles player with an interception and a forced fumble in a playoff game since Brian Dawkins in 2004 NFC Championship vs Falcons."

While the season ended on a sour note, the future is bright in the secondary. By this time next year we very well could be talking about Mitchell as the best overall cornerback in football.

