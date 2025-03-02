Eagles Have ‘Real’ Interest In $125 Million Blockbuster Trade
It sounds like the Philadelphia Eagles are showing some interest in landing one of the best defensive players in football.
There’s been chatter about the possibility of the Eagles targeting Cleveland Browns superstar defensive end Myles Garrett. He requested a trade and has spoken positively about the Eagles in the past. Garrett even called Philadelphia a “Hell of a destination” before the Super Bowl.
Could the Eagles somehow land him? The Athletic’s Dianna Russini reported that the Eagles are showing “real” interest in him.
"I’m told the Philadelphia Eagles’ interest in Garrett is real," Russini said. "As fearsome as Philly’s defense was in the Super Bowl, imagine adding the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year?
“Garrett could be this year’s version of Saquon Barkley for Howie [Roseman],” one NFL GM said. “He’s an impact add and isn’t a free-agent overpay. Howie’s not afraid to try stuff, and it fits where they are as a team.”
Garrett has two years left on his five-year, $125 million deal. He is less expensive than you would think for a 29-year-old six-time Pro Bowler. Garrett's current contract is built to have a cap hit of just over $19.7 million in 2025 and then just over $20 million in 2026.
Garrett arguably is the best defensive player in the game right now. Bringing him to town would be an absolute game-changer and could rival the move to bring in Saquon Barkley last year.
