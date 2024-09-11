Eagles Possible Landing Spot For Big-Name Pass Rusher In Free Agency
The Philadelphia Eagles should be doing everything possible to maximize the 2024 National Football League season.
Philadelphia has what it takes to make some noise this season. The Eagles have one of the most well-built rosters in football. Philadelphia has one of if not the best offense on paper led by Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Saquon Barkley. The Eagles' defense already looks to be improved over last season, as well.
The Eagles have a real chance to make some noise and maybe even make a run at the Super Bowl so they should be going all in on the season. Philadelphia doesn't have many holes, but every team could use depth on the edge.
One player who somehow still is out there and would make sense for the Eagles is former Jacksonville Jaguars, Minnesota Vikings, Baltimore Ravens, Las Vegas Raiders, Indianapolis Colts, and Chicago Bears standout defensive end Yannick Ngakoue.
He is a one-time Pro Bowler and had four sacks last season. He had 9 1/2 sacks in 2022 and 10 sacks in 2021. Ngakoue is just 29 years old and likely will find an opportunity at some point this season. He is the exact type of player the Eagles should be considering right now.
Philadelphia could bring him in likely on a heavy discount but he has Pro Bowl upside. Every contender could use more pass rush help and the Eagles should make a move before another team can.
