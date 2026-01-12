Eagles Offseason Breakdown, Including Offensive Coordinator

The Philadelphia Eagles will not be repeating as Super Bowl champions.

Philadelphia welcomed the San Francisco 49ers to Lincoln Financial Field and although it was a back-and-forth contest, it didn't end in the Eagles' favor. The No. 3-seeded Eagles were upset by the No. 6-seeded 49ers, 23-19. The Eagles took a 19-17 lead with eight minutes to go in the contest and didn't score again. Christian McCaffrey scored his second touchdown of the game with under three minutes to go in the fourth quarter. The Eagles drove down the field after, but were unable to get the ball in the endzone.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Now, the 49ers will go on to face the Seattle Seahawks in the Divisional Round and the Los Angeles Rams will face the Chicago Bears.

It was a roller coaster of season and the dust hasn't quite settled yet. But, what's next? Let's dive in.

There's work to do

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo during the first quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Pending Free Agents (per Spotrac)

The Eagles have a crowded list of pending free agents. In total, the Eagles have 19 total pending free agents. The list includes Dallas Goedert, Reed Blankenship, Jaelan Phillips, Azeez Ojulari, Jahan Dotson, Brandon Graham, Braden Mann, Joshua Uche, Kylen Granson, Matt Pryor, Fred Johnson, AJ Dillon, Nakobe Dean, Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, Brett Toth, Ben VanSumeren (RFA), Jordan Davis, Sam Howell, and Grant Calcaterra.



That's a lot of talent on the board. It would be wise to bring a handful of these guys back. Goedert has proven over and over that he is one of the most dependable pass-catchers for this franchise. Phillips came over ahead of the trade deadline and was a big piece for this pass rush. Blankenship has been an important piece in Vic Fangio's defense as well as Dean.

Offensive Coordinator

Earlier in the week, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo noted that head coach Nick Sirianni is loyal to Kevin Patullo. He noted that if the Eagles made the Divisional Round that he thought Patullo's job would be safe.



"I mean, Nick is loyal to Kevin," Garafolo said. "Nick is loyal to Kevin. Now, we've seen the owner has put head coaches in the crosshairs there before saying 'We need an offensive coordinator,' then the head coach saying no, and then what happens? We're talking about the (Doug Pederson) situation before. I think that only is a conversation truly if they get bounced this week. I think if they make it to the divisional round, there's continuity there."



This will be the team's biggest question this offseason. With options available currently, like Mike McDaniel and Kliff Kingsbury, all options must be considered.

One Extension Candidate

The biggest name to watch here is defensive tackle Jalen Carter. Carter is under contract for the 2026 season and has a club option for 2027. Carter is one of the top defensive players in football and is 24 years old.

AJ Brown

The obligatory trade chatter. Brown was the subject of a lot of noise ahead of the trade deadline but there is no reason to deal him. He's under contract and there's no reason to move on.

Summary

There's a lot of talent heading to the open market. First and foremost, the Eagles will have to decide who to bring back, but if they run it back with a comparable roster next season with a potentially new signal-caller, they should be able to contend again.

More NFL: Eagles' Dallas Goedert Went From Trade Chip To NFL History