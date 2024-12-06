Eagles Today

Eagles Rule Out Two Starters Vs. Panthers

Tight end Dallas Goedert (knee) and safety Reed Blankenship will miss Sunday's game against Carolina.

John McMullen

PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles will be without two starters and two key reserves when they take on the 3-9 Carolina Panthers on Sunday afternoon at the Lincoln Financial Field.

Tight end Dallas Goedert (knee) and safety Reed Blankenship (concussion protocol) did not practice at all this week for Philadelphia (9-2) and were officially ruled out Friday afternoon. Joining them were two key reserves: safety Sydney Brown (knee) and wide receiver/punt returner Britain Covey (neck).

Without Goedert, the Eagles will rely on Grant Calcaterra and veteran C.J. Uzomah at tight end, the latter of which was promoted from the practice squad to the 53-man roster earlier this week.

At safety, Philadelphia will give Tristin McCollum, who filled in well for Blankenship last week in Baltimore, his first NFL start opposite C.J. Gardner-Johnson. Depth is a concern without Brown as well and the Eagles had veteran defensive back Avonte Maddox working at safety in practice this week. The team could also elevate undrafted rookie safety Andre' Sam for the game.

There is some good news in that two starters will return after missing some time. Both receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and cornerback Darius Slay (concussion) will play against the Panthers. Smith has missed the past two games with his injury and Slay was forced to sit out in Baltimore.

Cooper DeJean will likely fill in for Covey as the punt returner and Brown's gunner role in punt coverage will likely be handed off to Isaiah Rodgers.

John McMullen
