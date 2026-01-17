Eagles Big Swing Off To Slow Start In OC Search

That expected big swing is off to a little-swing start for the Eagles as their search for an offensive coordinator to replace the deposed Kevin Patullo ramps up. It hasn’t even been a week since the position opened, but the assistants linked to interviews have been mostly underwhelming, given the expectations.

None of them has been Mike McDaniel, Kliff Kingsbury, Kevin Stefanski, Brian Daboll or even Mike McCarthy. Those would constitute big swings. Zac Robinson, Mike Kafa, and now, according to a report on Saturday, Jim Bob Cooter, don’t exactly define big swing.

Now, the lack of big-swing candidates could be that there are still eight head coaching vacancies and some of the big swings are head coaching material. Well, maybe not McDaniel and Daboll. So, why haven’t they shown up on the list, yet?

Maybe the Eagles are simply doing their due diligence. Head coach Nick Sirianni did say on Thursday, two days after he relieved Patullo of his duties, that they would cast a wide net.

Oct 28, 2023; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. (left) talks with quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) during warm ups prior to the game against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Robinson, Kafka, and Cooter feel like a net with too many holes, a net a lot like the one Forrest Gump threw into the Gulf of Mexico when he tried to be a shrimp fisherman and started one that only brought in license plates, old tires, and a shoe.

Charlie Weis, Jr.’s name surfaced, potentially linking him to a possible interview this week. The Ole Miss offensive coordinator, and son of Charlie Weis, is set to follow his former boss, Lane Kiffin, to LSU, but maybe he jumps to the NFL. He’s been an OC at Florida Atlantic and South Florida. For the past four years, he’s been doing it at Mississippi.

He has playcalling experience, but how would that college experience translate to the NFL? The Eagles could be interested in asking him that question and many more. Weis has worked with Giants QB Jaxson Dart and this year's QB, Trinidad Chambliss, who came out of nowhere to become someone to watch closely in this spring's draft.

Maybe a storm is coming, similar to the one that hit in Forrest Gump that delivered riches to him and Lieutenant Dan. Maybe the big swings are coming as the process plays out.

Not to cast aspersions on Robinson, Kafka, or Cooter. They have solid resumes, and the Eagles thought enough of Kafa to take the quarterback from Northwestern in the fourth round of the 2011 draft. It’s just that they aren’t the big swing that NFL Media said the Eagles were planning to make in the hours after Patullo was iced.

