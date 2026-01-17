Eagles Kicked The Tires On Former Player Mike Kafka For OC Job

PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles have interviewed former New York Giants offensive coordinator and interim head coach Mike Kafka for the team’s vacant offensive coordinator position, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Kafka’s introduction to the NFL came with the Eagles in the Andy Reid era as a fourth-round pick out of Northwestern in 2010.

Impressive Resume

Giants Head Coach Mike Kafka, is shown during the Cowboys game, Sunday, January 4, 2026, in East Rutherford. | Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The former quarterback spent parts of five seasons in the NFL as a fledgling backup before starting his coaching career under Reid in Kansas City as a quality control coach in 2017.

From there, Kafka was a fast-riser being promoted to quarterbacks coach a year later. By 2020, Kafka added passing game coordinator to his QB coaching responsibilities which became the final launching point to the OC job with the Giants under Brian Daboll.

Kafa was in that position during the past four seasons while adding an assistant head coach title in 2024. He ended the 2025 season as the interim head coach when Daboll was fired by the NYG.

Kafka is the second-known candidate to interview for the job after former Atlanta OC Zac Robinson was talked with on Friday.

Kafka’s approach has been described as player-centric with the malleability to adapt to the strengths of what he has at his disposal.

His roots with Reid show in an ability to use motion to leverage potential mismatches and preaching freedom built into structure.

Most notably, Kafka was on the ground floor of superstar Patrick Mahomes' already Hall of Fame-level career, serving as the Chiefs' QB1's position coach for four seasons.

There have been report that the Eagles would like to also speak with Kafka’s former boss in New York, Daboll, about the OC job.

Daboll is a coach who was a mentor to current Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni early in the latter's coaching career.

Other candidates Philadelphia is reportedly interested in speaking with for the job are former Miami head coach Mike McDaniel and former Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski, who seems to be growing closer to being named the new head coach in Atlanta.

Also former Ole Miss, and current LSU OC Charlie Weis Jr. has evidently caught Philadelphia's eye.

