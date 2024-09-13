Eagles Today

Eagles Star Receiver Dealing With Hamstring Issue

The Eagles added A.J. Brown to their daily practice report on Friday as limited with a hamstring injury.

John McMullen

Sep 6, 2024; Sao Paulo, Brazil; Peacock sideline reporter Kaylee Hartung (center) interviews Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) and running back Saquon Barkley (26) after the 2024 NFL Sao Paolo Game at Neo Quimica Arena.
Sep 6, 2024; Sao Paulo, Brazil; Peacock sideline reporter Kaylee Hartung (center) interviews Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) and running back Saquon Barkley (26) after the 2024 NFL Sao Paolo Game at Neo Quimica Arena. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

PHILADELPHIA - Eagles star receiver A.J. Brown was added to the Eagles injury report on Friday as limited due to a hamstring issue.

Brown was not listed on Thursday's first practice report in advance of the Week 2 game against the Atlanta Falcons on Monday Night Football. That means that the hamstring issue either cropped on Thursday during the practice and Brown was able to finish the session or he tweaked something during practice on Friday.

The Eagles will issue a status report for Monday's game after their Saturday afternoon practice.

Also added to the Friday practice report as limited with a thumb injury was backup offensive tackle Fred Johnson.

Defensive tackle Milton Williams was listed as limited for the second consecutive day with a foot injury while cornerback Isaiah Rodgers (hand) and linebacker Devin White (ankle) were listed as full participants for the second consecutive today.

Both Rodgers and White missed the Eagles' 34-29 win over the Packers in Brazil.

Brown had five receptions for 119 yards and a 67-yard touchdown in the Week 1 win over Green Bay, his 25th career 100-yard receiving game.

MORE NFL: Tests Won't Stop For Mekhi Becton After Impressive Debut At RG

Published
John McMullen

JOHN MCMULLEN

John McMullen is a veteran reporter who has covered the NFL for over two decades. The current NFL insider for JAKIB Media, John is the former NFL Editor for The Sports Network where his syndicated column was featured in over 200 outlets including the Los Angeles Times, Chicago Tribune, and Miami Herald. He was also the national NFL columnist for Today's Pigskin as well as FanRag Sports. McMullen has covered the Eagles on a daily basis since 2016, first for ESPN South Jersey and now for Eagles Today on SI.com's FanNation. You can listen to John, alongside legendary sports-talk host Jody McDonald every morning from 8-10 on ‘Birds 365,” streaming live on YouTube.com. John is also the host of his own show "Extending the Play" on AM1490 in South Jersey and part of 6ABC.com's live postgame show after every Eagles game. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen

Home/News