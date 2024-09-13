Eagles Star Receiver Dealing With Hamstring Issue
PHILADELPHIA - Eagles star receiver A.J. Brown was added to the Eagles injury report on Friday as limited due to a hamstring issue.
Brown was not listed on Thursday's first practice report in advance of the Week 2 game against the Atlanta Falcons on Monday Night Football. That means that the hamstring issue either cropped on Thursday during the practice and Brown was able to finish the session or he tweaked something during practice on Friday.
The Eagles will issue a status report for Monday's game after their Saturday afternoon practice.
Also added to the Friday practice report as limited with a thumb injury was backup offensive tackle Fred Johnson.
Defensive tackle Milton Williams was listed as limited for the second consecutive day with a foot injury while cornerback Isaiah Rodgers (hand) and linebacker Devin White (ankle) were listed as full participants for the second consecutive today.
Both Rodgers and White missed the Eagles' 34-29 win over the Packers in Brazil.
Brown had five receptions for 119 yards and a 67-yard touchdown in the Week 1 win over Green Bay, his 25th career 100-yard receiving game.
