Tests Won't Stop For Mekhi Becton After Impressive Debut At RG
PHILADELPHIA - On paper, it looked like a difficult matchup.
The massive 6-foot-7, 363-pound Mekhi Becton making his first NFL start at right guard while having to deal with Green Bay Packers’ three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Kenny Clark.
In practicality, everything worked out perfectly with the aid of a slippery field in Sao Paulo, Brazil that prevented the defensive line on both sides of the football to gain solid footing more often than not.
Becton received excellent grades from Pro Football Focus during the game, especially when it came to pass blocking, fitting right in with All-Pro right tackle Lane Johnson, Pro Bowl left guard Landon Dickerson, star left tackle Jordan Mailata, and emerging center Cam Jurgens.
“I think I did good,” Becton said before practice on Thursday. “Of course there are things I wanna clear up and I need to clear up. All and all, I think I played good.”
The potential of the OL group as a whole is high.
"It's very good,” Becton said of the O-Line. “I mean, Landon and Jordan have been together for a long time. They're like two peas in a pod. Me and Lane are getting to that point. Everybody is just gelling together. We're all gelling together as a group.”
Becton admitted that it wasn’t exactly a pristine environment in Brazil but the thought it was easier on the offensive lines than the defensive lines may be related to the results, more than a distinct advantage for either, according to Mailata.
“Man you try backpedaling on a slippery set,” Mailata said. “I think when you wear the right cleats it definitely helps a lot. I don’t know if it was an advantage or not but our jobs as offensive linemen is already hard enough going backward and when you throw the ball as many times as we did you’ve got to be really attentive to your footwork because one step too far and you can slip and you can do the splits.
“So think it doesn’t give us an advantage. I think we’re just more mindful of our footwork and where we’re planting our feet.”
Becton didn’t debate about the conditions, though.
"That field was terrible bro,” said Becton. “Some people had spikes out there so you gotta be prepared for everything.”
The tests never stop in the NFL and next up for Becton is Atlanta star Grady Jarrett.
“It's definitely gonna be a good test for us,” Becton said when discussing Jarrett and the Atlanta front.” We gotta stick to doing what we gotta do."
There will be hiccups but Becton is now entrenched at right guard, a position he never thought about before getting to Philadelphia and seeing an obvious path to playing time.
“I mean, I have no choice [at moving back to tackle] unless something happens,” he said. “That's definitely fine with me."
