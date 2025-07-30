Eagles Superstar’s True Value Will Shock Fans
The Philadelphia Eagles have arguably the best running back in the National Football League.
That's obviously in reference to Saquon Barkley. When you rack up over 2,000 yards in the regular season and become the first player in NFL history to have over 2,500 rushing yards in a season, including the playoffs, there's no way to argue against that point.
Barkley is a superstar through and through and isn't going anywhere anytime soon after signing a new extension with Philadelphia this offseason just a year after leaving the New York Giants to come to town.
While this is the case, what could Barkley get Philadelphia if he was available? ESPN's Bill Barnwell shared a column speculating which players across the league would be worth a first-round pick in a trade or more. For Philadelphia, Barnwell said Jalen Carter and Jalen Hurts are both worth two first-round picks while AJ Brown, DeVonta Smith, Jordan Mailata, and Quinyon Mitchell are worth at least one first-round pick plus more. He also had Cooper DeJean and Landon Dickerson worth one first-round pick.
Barkley didn't crack the list.
"Missing out: Well, there's the guy who nearly won MVP last season," Barnwell said. "RB Saquon Barkley represents one of the league's most unique situations; it's clear he wouldn't have landed a first-round pick in a trade last year, when he hit free agency and signed for just over $12.5 million per season. Now, he just finished one of the greatest running back seasons ever and looked like a walking 60-yard touchdown every single week, including deep into Philadelphia's run through the NFC side of the playoff bracket.
"Teams would love to have the 2024 version of Barkley, but that's no guarantee going forward. Given his significant injury history with the Giants, the inherent benefits of playing behind a dominant offensive line and alongside a quarterback who changes the numbers in the run game and a new deal that will pay him more than $20 million per season, my guess is most teams wouldn't be able to justify shipping out a first-round pick for the 28-year-old. (The Giants might be the exception.)"
