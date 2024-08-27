Eagles Trim Roster To 53 Players; Here Are The Moves They Made To Get There
PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles have made their 53-man roster official. General manager Howie Roseman and head coach Nick Sirianni are scheduled to meet with the media shortly.
Here is the roster and the moves they on Tuesday:
QUARTERBACK (3)
*Players listed in alphabetical order
Jalen Hurts
Tanner McKee
Kenny Pickett
RUNNING BACK (3)
Saquon Barkley
Kenneth Gainwell
Will Shipley
WIDE RECEIVER (5)
A.J. Brown
Britain Covey
Jahan Dotson
DeVonta Smith
Johnny Wilson
TIGHT END (2)
Grant Calcaterra
Dallas Goedert
OFFENSIVE LINE (9)
Mekhi Becton
Landon Dickerson
Fred Johnson
Lane Johnson
Cam Jurgens
Trevor Keegan
Darian Kinnard
Jordan Mailata
Tyler Steen
DEFENSIVE LINE (6)
Thomas Booker
Jalen Carter
Jordan Davis
Moro Ojomo
Marlon Tuipulotu
Milton Williams
EDGE RUSHER (6)
Brandon Graham
Bryce Huff
Jalyx Hunt
Patrick Johnson
Nolan Smith
Josh Sweat
LINEBACKER (5)
Zack Baun
Nakobe Dean
Jeremiah Trotter Jr.
Ben VanSumeren
Devin White
DEFENSIVE BACK (11)
Reed Blankenship
James Bradberry
Cooper DeJean
C.J. Gardner-Johnson
Avonte Maddox
Tristin McCollum
Quinyon Mitchell
Eli Ricks
Kelee Ringo
Isaiah Rodgers
Darius Slay
SPECIALISTS (3)
Jake Elliott
Rick Lovato
Braden Mann
TUESDAY'S ROSTER MOVES
RELEASED
(These players are veterans who are not subject to waivers and can sign immediately with another team.)
LB Oren Burks
WR Parris Campbell
OL Nick Gates
G/C Matt Hennessy
WR John Ross
T/G Brett Toth
WAIVED
T/G Gottlieb Ayedze
T Anim Dankwah
RB Tyrion Davis-Price
TE Kevin Foelsch
DT Gabe Hall
WR Jacob Harris (Injured)
WR Griffin Hebert
DE Tarron Jackson
TE E.J. Jenkins
CB Josh Jobe
OLB Terrell Lewis
C Dylan McMahon
CB Zech McPhearson
RB Kendall Milton
DT P.J. Mustipher
WR Joseph Ngata (Injured)
RB Lew Nichols
G/C Jason Poe
TE Armani Rogers
S Andre Sam
LB Brandon Smith
CB Shon Stephens
S Caden Sterns (Non-Football Injury)
T Laekin Vakalahi
WR Austin Watkins
PLACED ON INJURED RESERVE and DESIGNATED FOR RETURN
TE Albert Okwuegbunam
WR Ainias Smith
PLACED ON THE RESERVE/PHYSICALLY UNABLE TO PERFORM LIST
S Sydney Brown
More NFL: Eagles Roster Likely To Have Just Two Tight Ends With One Cut And One Headed To IR