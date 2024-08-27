Eagles Roster Likely To Have Just Two Tight Ends With One Cut And One Headed To IR
PHILADELPHIA – Move over, Ainias Smith, you have company on injured reserve. Actually, the Eagles rookie receiver who was put on IR on Tuesday after an MRI showed damage to his ankle and a hamstring has plenty of others on the injury list with him.
The latest will be tight end Albert Okwuegbunam, based on a report from Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer. The report said Okwuegbunam had surgery to repair a core muscle injury with an expected timeline of about six to eight weeks to return.
The Eagles’ IR is crowded with others including DBs Tyler Hall and Mekhi Garner, OL Le’Raven Clarke, and TE McCallan Castles. Because players are put on IR before a team submits its final 53-man roster, only two will be permitted back during the season, though up to eight can be brought back after an injury heals if players are put on IR after the roster is set and they are ready to return after missing the minimum four games.
With the release of E.J. Jenkins and now the injury designation to Okwuegbunam, the Eagles appear to be ready to go with just two tight ends on their 53-man roster. That could change at some point shortly after the roster is submitted, with the possibility that Jack Stoll or even Tyree Jackson returning.
The Eagles could also make a trade, the way they did for Okwuegbunam last August, sending a sixth-round in the 2025 draft to the Denver Broncos for the tight end and a seventh-round pick. Okwuegbunam played in just four games and 57 offensive last year and was targeted only once.
There is the chance the Eagles could make a deal or scour the waiver wire for a player or players to add to the practice squad. Jenkins would be a candidate for that, but the Eagles have to hope another team does not claim him. Perhaps Jack Stoll, releaed by the Giants on Tuesday, makes a return on the 53 or the PS.
However a tight end arrives, it’s a good bet the Eagles will look around for another one.
