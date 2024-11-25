Eagles' WR Nominated For Sportsmanship Award
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles' nominee for the 2024 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award is fourth-year wide receiver DeVonta Smith.
Created in 2014, the award recognizes players around the league who exemplify outstanding sportsmanship and honors the late founding owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pro Football Hall of Famer Art Rooney Sr.
The winner is the NFL player who best demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition.
A panel of former players from the NFL Legends Community — Warrick Dunn, the first Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award recipient Larry Fitzgerald, Pro Football Hall of Famer Curtis Martin, and Leonard Wheeler — will select eight finalists (four from the AFC and four from the NFC) from the 32 nominees, one from each team.
The eight finalists will be listed on the Pro Bowl ballot under the NFL Sportsmanship Award category when players vote in December.
“Sportsmanship is at the very the core of the game, the foundation of our values that are shared across all levels of the sport,” said Troy Vincent, a former Eagles cornerback and the NFL's executive vice president of football operations. “These Rooney Sportsmanship Award nominees demonstrate to the world how the game is played with respect and integrity at the highest level of competition."
No Eagles player has won the award. Last year's winner was then-Seattle linebacker Bobby Wagner, who now plays with the Washington Commanders.
Two former Eagles were also nominated by their current teams: Chicago running back D'Andre Swift and Cleveland safety Rodney McLeod.
