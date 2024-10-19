Ex-Eagles $45 Million Star Pegged As 'Best' Player On Trade Block
There surely could be some fireworks across the National Football League over the next few weeks.
The 2024 National Football League trade deadline will come and pass on Nov. 5, and there likely will be some serious talent on the move. This is the point in the season when teams start to see if they actually can make a run to the postseason.
We are now in Week 7 of the season, and once this week's games end, it will be a solid sample size for teams to look at. Some teams that thought they were going to be contenders could feel another way now and vice versa.
All in all, a lot of moves are coming, and USA Today's Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz put together a list of players that could be on the trade block and had former Philadelphia Eagles star linebacker Haason Reddick as the "best" player available.
"On talent alone, the two-time Pro Bowl selection is easily the best player on this list after collecting 27 sacks in the last two years," Middlehurst-Schwartz said. "Yet there's a defining question still left unanswered for Reddick, the (New York Jets), and possibly any team interested in acquiring the standout pass rusher: What would it take to end his holdout and get him back on the field? After being acquired by Gang Green in a March trade with the Philadelphia Eagles, Reddick hasn't budged amid his pursuit of a long-term extension, losing $4.8 million in-game checks and racking up millions more in fines.
"With both newly hired agent Drew Rosenhaus and the Jets expressing their desire to patch things up, maybe a long-awaited resolution between the two sides is finally feasible. But owner Woody Johnson acknowledged he has given Reddick's side permission to seek a trade, and surely several teams will want to poke around on this given the potential payoff."
Reddick has been holding out from the New York Jets but could his fortune change soon?
