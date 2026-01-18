Eagles Bringing Back ST Coordinator Michael Clay

PHILADELPHIA - After a little consternation earlier in the week, the Eagles and well-regarded special teams coordinator Michael Clay have agreed to terms on a new contract, according to a league source.

Clay was on a deal set to expire next month and was permitted to speak with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers about their vacant STC permission.

The optics of that seemed shaky, given the expected upheaval on the coaching staff, not only with the hiring of a new offensive coordinator, but also with potential changes at the position coach level once the new OC is in place.

To date, the Eagles have reportedly interviewed former Atlanta OC Zac Robinson, former New York Giants OC and interim head coach Mike Kafka, and Indianapolis OC Jim Bob Cooter for their vacant OC position after the embattled Ken Patullo was removed from that role.

Philadelphia reportedly also has interest in speaking with LSU OC Charlie Weis Jr., former Miami coach Mike McDaniel, and for NYG head coach Brian Daboll among others.

As for Clay, allowing him the opportunity to see that the grass isn’t always greener on the other side may have helped bring him back to the Eagles for a sixth season in charge of the third phase.

Clay returned to the Eagles as Nick Sirianni’s special teams coordinator in 2021 and has been there every step of way through five consecutive postseason berths, two NFC championships, and a Super Bowl LIX win.

Philadelphia’s special teams units were solid in 2025 with punter Braden Mann being the standout with an excellent season.

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles special teams coordinator Michael Clay against the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

According to Pro Football Focus, the Eagles ranked 14th in the third phase during the 2025 season.

A great communicator with the ability to connect with his players, Clay is often championed by Eagles' play-by-play legend Merrill Reese as a potential future head coach, much in the way John Harbaugh rose from Philadelphia STC under Andy Reid into the becoming the long-time head coach in Baltimore before getting the top spot with the New York Giants this week.

The core coverage group was led by linebackers Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and Smael Mondon, tight end Kylen Granson and fullback Cam Latu.

Gunners Kelee Ringo and Sydney Brown were also effective while Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis excelled on the field-goal block team.

However, placekicker Jake Elliott had a down season for the second straight campaign.

Overall, the Eagles ranked 14th in punt return average and 30th in kick return average. They were 16th covering punts and No. 4 covering kicks.

After his initial hire in 2021, Clay received a two-year contract extension following the 2023 season in which Philadelphia ranked in the top 10 in 10 different special teams categories.

That year, the Eagles ranked first in special teams DVOA, had the NFL's fifth-highest grade by Pro Football Focus and was 10th in Rick Gosselin's annual composite rankings of special teams performance.

Clay's current tenure with the Eagles is his second after he started his coaching career as a defensive quality control coach under Chip Kelly in 2014. He moved over to assistant special teams coach the next season before re-joining Kelly in San Francisco in 2016.

Although Kelly was one and done with the 49ers, Clay spent five seasons there before returning to the Eagles.

