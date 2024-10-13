Ex-Eagles Superstar Predicted To Land In NFC In Blockbuster Shakeup
One former member of the Philadelphia Eagles has been one of the most talked about players in football despite not playing a snap.
Two-time Pro Bowler Haason Reddick currently is a member of the New York Jets, but that likely won't last for much longer. There is a strong chance that he never plays a down for the Jets. He is holding out with no end in sight.
The 2024 National Football League trade deadline is approaching, and The 33rd Team's Jeff Diamond predicted that the Jets will trade Reddick to the Detroit Lions.
"Here we go with the Jets again, who have been unable to get Haason Reddick to report after trading a conditional third-round pick in 2026 to the Eagles in April," Diamond said. "The 30-year-old Reddick wants his $15 million per year contract extended after five straight double-digit sack seasons (including 11 last year in Philadelphia). He’s been a Pro Bowl player for the past two seasons and is a former first-round pick of the Arizona Cardinals.
"Plenty of teams need help rushing the passer, including the Lions, who have Super Bowl aspirations. However, the pass defense could be their undoing, as it was last season. Detroit ranks 27th in pass defense and has only 11 sacks (tied for 19th) through five games. Aidan Hutchinson has 6.5 sacks, and no other Lion has reached two sacks...The Lions have plenty of cap room this year ( more than $40 million) and in 2025 to take on Reddick’s $14.25 million base salary and extend his contract. "
There is no end in sight for the Reddick saga, but this also isn't the first time the Lions have been mentioned.
