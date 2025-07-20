Former MVP Blasts Eagles QB Jalen Hurts
The Philadelphia Eagles are fortunate to have Jalen Hurts as the team's quarterback, no matter all of the surprising takes that have come out regarding him.
Hurts is a Super Bowl champion, Super Bowl MVP, Pro Bowler, and one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the league. Plus, he's just 26 years old.
Any team in the league would love to have a quarterback at their disposal with his resume, but still, odd takes continue to pop up involving him. The lastest is from former Most Valuable Player Cam Newton.
"I know everybody is going to get mad at this," Newton said on '4th & 1 with Cam Newton.' "Cam is hating on Jalen Hurts...It's hard for me to grade Jalen Hurts with the talent that he has around him...
"Jalen Hurts is a great quarterback, but if we're talking about what they bring to the table, it's hard to judge what Jalen Hurts can do when you're throwing to a guy like AJ Brown, DeVonta Smith, you have tight end skillset, you have a dominant defense, the best running back in the game. Download Madden and see how many stars are on the offensive side of Philly...
"Jalen Hurts does not have to play elite for the Philadelphia Eagles to win. He has to play good—but he doesn't have to play elite. We're not asking you to win the game, we're just asking you not to lose it."
If Hurts can keep winning, all of this noise won't matter.