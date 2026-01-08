No Matter The Adversity Or OC Changes, Jalen Hurts Remains The Same - And Wins

PHILADELPHIA – There’s no question Jalen Hurts has been built for the big moments, from his time being coached by his dad at young age then by Nick Saban at Alabama and Lincoln Reilly at Oklahoma.

There has been adversity along the way, but that has seemingly made Hurts even better. It’s his approach – never get too high, never get too low. You see it every time in his press conferences. His low-key demeanor and even-handedness aren't an act. It’s who he is. We’ve seen him the same way, whether he wins or loses.

“I think experience is the biggest teacher,” said Hurts. “So, a lot of moments, you can lean on experience in itself. So, I think just being able to reflect on that – not someone else’s opinion, but your own experience. That’s valuable.”

Ah, the opinions. Many would still take five or so quarterbacks ahead of Hurts for their team, quarterbacks who haven’t had the success Hurts has had. Yet, even with a revolving door at offensive coordinator, he still wins. They change, he doesn’t.

Rare Celebratory Moment For Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts celebrates after winning Super Bowl LIX and being named the game's MVP. | Ed Kracz/Eagles on SI

About the only time he has allowed himself his biggest in-season smile was right after last season ended, after he guided the Eagles to a 40-22 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.

Even then, though there was a photo that emerged of Hurts sitting by himself in a hallway outside the floor of the locker room. He was still wearing his football uniform pants. There was a cigar in his mouth, cigar smoke in front of his face, and the Lombardi Trophy rested between his bent legs that were bent at the knees.

It was a reflective moment for the quarterback. A moment that seemed to validate his greatness. Disrespect him at your own risk.

He still doesn’t get much respect nationally, even though his postseason record is 6-3, which is the best winning percentage of any QB in the postseason field this year. Even better than Buffalo's Josh Allen, who is 7-6, and this is his ninth season as the Bills' starting quarterback.

“Every year is different,” he said, “but it’s always the same goal. If you don’t have that mentality, then you’re not in the right place. ..At the end of the day, we’re not going to be judged off of how it got done, we’re going to be judged off of if we did it or not. And my focus is on doing it."

