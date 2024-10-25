Eagles Today

Eagles Rule Out Two Starters Vs. Bengals

The Eagles will be without TE Dallas Goedert and right guard Mekhi Becton.

John McMullen

Philadelphia Eagles right guard Mekhi Becton (77).
Philadelphia Eagles right guard Mekhi Becton (77). / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles have ruled out two key starters for Sunday's game at Cincinnati: tight end Dallas Goedert (hamstring) and right guard Mekhi Becton (concussion protocol).

Also ruled out was reserve defensive tackle Byron Young (hamstring), who had been a healthy scratch in the games prior to his injury. Young was also placed on injured reserve Friday afternoon meaning he will have to miss at least the next four games.

Goedert was injured on the third offensive play of the Week 6 win over Cleveland and miss last week's 28-3 victory over the New York Giants, a game in which Philadelphia used only dresssed two TEs, Grant Calcaterra and Jack Stoll.

Becton was injured against the Giants after playing the 15 snaps of the game and was replaced by Tyler Steen, who is expected to start at RG against the Bengals.

The Eagles roster is now at 52 players and the odds on favorite to fill the 53rd spot on Saturday is rookie receiver Ainias Smith, who is on IR and had his 21-day practice window opened on Oct. 7, meaning Philadelphia has until Monday of next week to activate Smith or keep him on IR for the rest of the season.

Tight end Albert Okwuegbunam also has an outside chance to be activated off IR because the Eagles could use an extra body at the position without Goedert. Still, Okwuegbunam had his practice window opened on Oct. 16, giving Philadelphia more time to make a decision on him.

All other players who were listed on the injury point this week practiced fully on Friday and are available if needed against Cincinnati, including linebacker Zack Baun (shoulder), running back Saquon Barkley (rest), defensive end Brandon Graham (rest), Okwuegbunam (abdomen), cornerback Eli Ricks (groin), cornerback Darius Slay (knee), Smith (ankle), and DE Josh Sweat (rest).

Again, Smith and Okwuegbunam would have to be added to the 53 to be utilized, however.

Published
