Eagles' Pass Rusher Fined For Low Hit

Bryce Huff was fined $16,883 for his hit on Daniel Jones last week.

John McMullen

Philadelphia Eagles edge rusher Bryce Huff.
Philadelphia Eagles edge rusher Bryce Huff. / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
PHILADELPHIA - Bryce Huff recorded his first full sack as a member of the Eagles in last weekend's 28-3 win over the New York Giants. It cost the edge rusher $16,883, however.

That's what the NFL fined Huff after reviewing the film. Huff was dinged for roughing the passer (contact in the knee area or below) despite no flag being thrown at the moment.

Huff, who signed a three-year, $51.1 contract as a free agent this offseason after a 10-sack season with the New York Jets, has struggled a bit as the Eagles have tried to turn him into a three-down player.

In his first six games in Philadelphia (four starts) Huff has recorded six tackles -- one for loss -- with 1.5 sacks, three quarterback hits, and seven QB pressures while playing in 171 defensive snaps (45% of the Eagles' total.

Huff's playing time has ranged from a high of 54% of the snaps against Cleveland on Oct. 13 to a low of 32% at New Orleans on Sept. 22.

Against the Giants second-year Nolan Smith got the start on the edge in the Eagles' base five-man fronts in favor of Huff, who seems to be scaling back to more known pass-rush situations.

"I think Nolan in particular has continued to improve as the season has gone on," defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said. "He’s not a big guy as edge players go, per se. But he did win on a rush the other day where it was more of a power-type rush, which he has to incorporate more into his game. And that was good to see. And in Bryce's case, we had some more passing situations in this past game that allowed him to play some more."

