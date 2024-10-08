Speculation Building Ravens Could Acquire Eagles Starter
Will the Philadelphia Eagles make a change in the secondary?
Avonte Maddox has been a starter for the Eagles at cornerback, but there has been speculation building that second-round draft pick Cooper DeJean could soon take over the starting spot. If that ends up being the case, Maddox could end up becoming a trade candidate, especially with James Bradberry expected to return in the not-so-distant future.
If this does become the case, one team that was floated as a possible landing spot in a trade before the deadline is the Baltimore Ravens by CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin.
"Baltimore Ravens," Benjamin said. "Acquire (cornerback) Avonte Maddox from the Philadelphia Eagles. Starting corner Marlon Humphrey is banged up, and so is slot regular Arthur Maulet. The Eagles would probably like to see rookie Cooper DeJean in a bigger role, making Maddox expendable."
Maddox is a seven-year National Football League veteran and has spent his entire career as a member of the Eagles. There was speculation that the two sides could part ways after the 2023 season ended, but the Eagles decided to continue the partnership.
That may not last forever, and the National Football League trade deadline is quickly approaching. It will come and pass on Nov. 5, and there is a real possibility that Maddox could be moved. The Eagles will have a surplus of defensive backs once Bradberry returns, and Maddox may be the odd man out. We should get a clearer look at the Eagles' plans over the next few weeks.