Ex-Eagles Star Predicted To Get Traded Soon
One former member of the Philadelphia Eagles could be available with the trade deadline quickly approaching.
The 2024 National Football League trade deadline will come and pass on Nov. 5. It's under a month away now, and there will be plenty of moves made and even more rumors and speculation. One player who could be an option to be moved is former Philadelphia Eagles Pro Bowl running back Miles Sanders.
Sanders currently plays for the Carolina Panthers but Bleacher Report's scouting department suggested that the Panthers should try to find a way to move him in the near future.
"Add Now: Trade RB Miles Sanders," Bleacher Report said. "The addition here would actually be draft picks/assets for the future, but the point is that the Panthers should look into dealing Sanders. Granted, the running back's value has dwindled to the point where he wasn't featured on this past week's B/R NFL Trade Block Big Board like he had been previously.
"However, that's because Chuba Hubbard has taken over as the lead back and the sixth-year veteran's role in the offense has declined. The organization should see what it can get for him to help build for the future, and the fact that he's under contract through 2026 could help them recoup some value."
Sanders spent the first four seasons of his career with the Eagles and had the best season of his career in 2022. The veteran running back logged 1,269 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns en route to his first Pro Bowl nod. He'll be a big-name player to watch for.