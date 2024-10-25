Success Starts To Come For Eagles' Second-Year Edge Rusher
PHILADELPHIA - Nolan Smith claimed there was no frustration.
“People think you're supposed to do this, but it's really not like that," the second-year Eagles edge rusher said of his rookie season. "Sometimes it's like, [expletive], I'm ebbing and flowing and I'm trying to figure things out. But once you figure it out, you just got to keep going up and ride that wave.”
Smith's wave has been two sacks, two tackles for loss and two quarterback hits over the past two games after his first 21 career contests as the 30th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft produced one sack, one TFL, and four quarterback hits.
“I just like being out there with all my guys, flying around, just attacking the quarterback,” Smith said. “My first four weeks, I ain't did nothing. So I'm trying to keep it going every week.”
The outside noise was growing during those first four weeks, something Smith claims to have dismissed.
"You don't ever get frustrated,” Smith said. “You just know in the NFL it's hard to get sacks, it's hard to get pressure on the quarterback, you’ve just got to keep working every day and prepping the same and don't let it get to you. Don't get too high, don't get too low. Just even keel and keep working."
Helping Smith do that work was his position coach Jeremiah Washburn.
“Coach Wash has been working with me a lot. We work before practice and after practice every day," Smith said. "Still just trying to learn the game and how everything flows. And I just feel like it's slowing down a little bit for me.”
Part of the slowdown is just playing time. Smith didn't get many meaningful defensive snaps as a rookie behind a group that included Haason Reddick and Derek Barnett as well as Eagles incumbents Josh Sweat and Brandon Graham.
“I mean, last year I was behind an excellent group of guys,” Smith said. “I had Derrick Barnett in front of me. I had B.G., I had Haas, I had Sweat. So it was more like I was learning. I know some people don't see it, but that's mostly how you learn and be a sponge and just absorb everything that you see.”
Now Smith is part of a rotation that includes $51 million free-agent signing Bryce Huff, as well as Sweat and Graham. And when it comes to Huff vs. Smith, the latter is the one gaining more favor with defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.
"I think Nolan in particular has continued to improve as the season has gone on," Fangio said. "He’s not a big guy as edge players go, per se. But he did win on a rush the other day where it was more of a power-type rush, which he has to incorporate more into his game. And that was good to see."
Smith's ability to set the edge has him garnering more snaps in the base defense than Huff which employs five-man fronts Fangio designs with run support in mind.
“Man, I just try to work,” said Smith. “I just try to work on my job and do my part and just take every day one day at a time and try to get better."
That work ethic is obvious to Smith's defensive teammates.
“He’s a relentless worker, " said linebacker Zack Baun. "He’s going to find a way to get to the quarterback, whether it’s a power move or a speed move.”
The effort has always been there For Smith and now the results are starting to show.
“I just run to the ball really hard and I try to play really hard. And I give it all I got," Smith said. "I leave everything out there on the field every time. ... It's just how I play.”
