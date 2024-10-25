Eagles' Veteran Paying It Forward Despite Demotion
PHILADELPHIA - Vic Fangio made an obvious assessment this week when the veteran defensive coordinator said "Any time you say, ‘Get a role,’ that means somebody comes out."
Fangio was discussing second-year safety Sydney Brown and his return from an ACL injury that cost the Illinois product nine months. The sentiment can translate to any young player vying for playing time like third-round pick Jalyx Hunt, who earned his first NFL sack in last Sunday's 28-3 rout of the New York Giants, or Cooper DeJean, the exciting rookie who has seized the starting slot job post-bye week and performed well, grading out as the best Eagles' defender who played more than 10 snaps vs. the Giants, according to Pro Football Focus.
DeJean's ascent to his role means the somebody coming out is seven-year veteran Avonte Maddox, who is handling the demotion with class.
"I’m just here to help the team, whatever they need me to do," Maddox said after practice Thursday.
Maddox was honest as well, however.
"I’m a team player overall, but of course, I’m not saying I wouldn’t want to be out there," he said, "but whatever I can do to help the team get better – if that’s me helping Coop with whatever he needs, or Q [Quinyon Mitchell] with whatever he needs – or if I’m playing dime or I’m playing safety or I’m playing nickel, however my opportunity comes, I’ll make the most of my opportunities.
"And that’s all I can do."
The whole ecosystem of the NFL is counterintuitive to human nature as a young man's domain where vets are constantly challenged for their jobs while being expected to mentor their potential replacements in the best ways possible.
Often veteran players like Darius Slay, who credits veterans like Glover Quin and Rashean Mathis as helping shape his formative years in Detroit, feel an obligation to pay it forward. Others are not as willing to try to pass the baton of wisdom and experience.
Maddox has handled the passing off of slot duties as well as could be expected.
"They’re doing good, starting with Coop. He’s definitely been playing really well," Maddox said when discussing the Eagles' young defensive talent. "He’s like a vet out there. He knows where he’s supposed to be at. I’m not really surprised because when he came in, he was always like ahead of the game a little bit. So he’s definitely playing well. Syd coming back, I’m excited to see that. It’s been a while since he’s been out there, so it’s exciting seeing him out there and making that tackle on special teams. So that’s encouraging.
"When you got young guys who can play early, that’s a good sign."
