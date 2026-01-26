Eagles Promote Joe Kasper To Replace New Cowboys DC Christian Parker

PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles are staying in-house to replace Christian Parker.

Parker, the Eagles’ former defensive pass game coordinator/defensive backs coach, was named the new defensive coordinator in Dallas last week.

A fast-riser in the coaching ranks, Parker will be replaced by Eagles’ safeties coach Joe Kasper in both roles, a league source confirmed to Eagles On SI.

Kasper restarted his NFL career with the Eagles on Nick Sirianni’s first two staffs (2021 and 2022) as a defensive quality control coach.

Fangio Favorite

Eagles safeties C.J. Garner-Johnson (left) and Reed Blankenship get some pointers from safety coach Joe Kasper and former Eagles tight end Brent Celek during a Friday practice before the team heads to New Orleans for Super Bowl LIX. | Ed Kracz/Eagles on SI

Vic Fangio, then the defensive coordinator in Miami, hired Kasper to be his safeties coach with the Dolphins in 2023.

When Fangio came to Philadelphia to run the defense in 2024, he brought Kasper back from South Florida with him, and Kasper has mentored the safeties and helped Parker over the last two seasons.

The Eagles were the top-ranked passing defense in 2024 and No. 8 last season.

Before arriving in Philadelphia, Kasper spent three years as a graduate assistant at Duke, where the defensive backs in 2018-19 and the quarterbacks in 2020.

Kasper’s actual introduction to the NFL came in 2013-14 when he was a development assistant with the Cleveland Browns.

Kasper is well-regarded by both the players and Fangio so it comes as little surprise that the Eagles decided to promote from within to replace Parker. He's helped develop veteran Reed Blankenship into a team leader and captain, and has second-round rookie Drew Mukuba excelling as an immediate starter in 2025 before a fractured fibula ended Mukuba's season prematurely.

Veteran Marcus Epps stepped in nicely for Mukuba at safety, moving ahead of Sydney Brown while undrafted rookie Brandon Johnson showed some real promise in the mirrored positions of slot cornner and safety.

I would expect safeties coach Joe Kasper to get a strong look at being the next secondary coach in Philadelphia. #Eagles https://t.co/yWMxuGs1pt — John McMullen (@JFMcMullen) January 22, 2026

“[Christian Parker] and coach (Joe) Kasper, what those guys mean to us in the DB room and how they coach, the intensity they bring, the passion they have for the game. It means a lot to us and doesn't go unnoticed,” All-Pro slot cornerback Cooper DeJean said."

Under the tutelage of Kasper, DeJean also worked extensively at safety in training camp last summer and Fangio has expressed confidence that the All-Pro could play anywhere in the secondary

