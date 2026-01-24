Cowboys Could Hire Another Eagles' Defensive Assistant

PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles could be losing more than one defensive assistant to their NFC East rival, the Dallas Cowboys.

Earlier this week, the Cowboys hired Philadelphia’s well-regarded secondary coach Christian Parker to be the team’s new defensive coordinator.

That was a sharp contrast to Dallas’ usual history, which typically demands much more experience from the DC. Parker, who is just 34, is the first defensive coordinator for the Cowboys without head-coaching experience since 2013.

Now comes word that Parker potentially won’t be leaving for North Texas without some company.

COMPANY IS NICE

Eagles secondary coach Christian Parker | John McMullen/Eagles SI

The Cowboys are interviewing the Eagles’ assistant linebackers/defensive quality control coach Ronell Williams, for a role on Parker’s staff, according to ESPN.

The Cowboys are interviewing Eagles assistant LB coach Ronell Williams, who was the team’s nickel cornerback coach in 2023, per source. Obviously has a background with new DC Christian Parker. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) January 24, 2026

In theory, Williams could help anywhere on the back seven because he’s got a history working with the slot cornerbacks in Philadelphia before shifting to his current role for the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

In his first year with the Eagles pre-Cooper DeJean, Williams helped navigate an injury that sidelined starter Avonte Maddox for 13 games, which resulted in Philadelphia using eight different bodies inside.

Before joining the Eagles’ defensive staff, Williams spent four years (2019-22) working as a defensive quality control coach for the Chicago Bears. The fact that he bridged the one-year Sean Desai/Matt Patricia era to the current Vic Fangio-led defense for Philadelphia speaks highly of what the organization thinks of Williams' future.

A local product and native of Chester, PA, Williams played collegiately at West Chester University as a linebacker, where he led the Golden Rams in tackles from 2011-13. He also obtained a graduate degree in higher education from Temple in 2018.

Williams’ coaching career also started locally, first as the linebackers coach at Widener in 2016 before moving on to Temple for two seasons as a graduate assistant/defensive analyst.

