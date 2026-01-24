Dolphins Looking At Eagles' Clint Hurtt As A Potential DC

PHILADELPHIA - After losing defensive passing game coordinator/secondary coach Christian Parker to the Dallas Cowboys as their new defensive coordinator earlier this week, the Eagles could be in danger of losing another high-level Vic Fangio assistant to a promotion elsewhere.

Defensive line coach Clint Hurtt, who is set to be the head coach of the National Team at The Senior Bowl next week, interviewed with the Miami Dolphins for their vacant defensive coordinator position.

Hurtt, a former Miami Hurricanes defensive tackle, coordinated Seattle’s defense from 2022-23 before joining Philly’s staff. pic.twitter.com/Pn95TTDoIr — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 24, 2026

The Dolphins are in the middle of reboot after hiring former Packers executive Jon-Eric Sullivan to be their new GM. Sullivan subsequently hired former Green Bay defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley to be the new head coach.

The organization moved on from long-time GM Chris Grier in-season before walking away from Mike McDaniel as head coach after four seasons.

In the incestuous world of the NFL, the Eagles had hoped to interview McDaniel to be their new offensive coordinator but never got a formal interview (they did get an informal Zoom call) with perhaps the hottest OC candidate on the market.

McDaniel’s senior passing game coordinator in 2025, Bobby Slowik, did interview for the Philadelphia OC job this week and is still in the running for the gig although he’s believed to have multiple options around the league.

As for Hurtt, he arrived to the Eagles in 2024 when Fangio took over the defense and the veteran assistant was put in charge of what has been the strength of a dominant unit that finished No. 1 overall en route to a Super Bowl LIX championship after the 2024 season.

The sequel in 2025 was No. 13 overall with top-10 finishes in points per game (No. 5), fourth-down defense (No. 4), and red-zone defense (No. 9) despite losing five starters from the Super Bowl team.

Developing Players

Jan 11, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots defensive end Milton Williams (97) celebrates a sack during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers in an AFC Wild Card Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Now New England defensive tackle Milton Williams earned a monster free-agency deal after breaking out under Hurtt’s tutelage in 2024 and is set to play in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday as one of the Pats’ best defenders.

In-House, Hurtt mentored Jordan Davis and Moro Ojomo to career years this season and the coach helped Byron Young prove that he could be a capable rotational player.

The crown jewel of the Eagles’ interior, Jalen Carter, had a down year in 2025 due to persistent shoulder pain but had already developed into an All-Pro player under Hurtt.

Hurtt, 47, spent six seasons in Seattle before joining the Eagles where he served in various roles, including defensive line coach and assistant head coach before being promoted to DC of the Seahawks in 2022 and 2023.

A defensive tackle himself at the University of Miami, Hurts started his coaching career there as a graduate assistant. After a quick one-year stint at Florida International in 2005, Hurtt was brought back as the Hurricanes’ D-Line coach from 2006 to 2009.

From there Hurtt went to Louisville before getting his first NFL job as the assistant D-Line coach with the Chicago Bears in 2014. A year later the Bears gave Hurtt his first opportunity to run a position room when he tutored the outside linebackers from 2015 to 2016.

