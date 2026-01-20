Eagles' DB Coach Christian Parker Generating Significant Interest
PHILADELPHIA - Well-regarded Eagles defensive backs coach Christian Parker has a busy week lined up.
The ascending coach, who is also the Eagles' defensive passing game coordinator, is scheduled to interview with the Dallas Cowboys on Wednesday for their vacant defensive coordinator position, and then move on to Green Bay to talk with the Packers about replacing Jeff Hafley, who was just named the new head coach in Miami.
Reunion With CP?
Parker, 34, got his first NFL job in Green Bay as a quality control coach in 2019 and 2020 in what were Matt LaFleur's first two seasons as the head coach with the Packers so there is a familiarity level on both ends.
The Packers previously interviewed Parker for their DC position in 2024 before hiring Hafley, who had been the head coach at Boston College.
Parker came to the Eagles in 2024 with DC Vic Fangio, who first hired him as the secondary coach in Denver in 2021 whwn Fangio was the head coach there.
In his two years with the Eagles, Parker has helped develop outside cornerback Quinyon Mitchell and slot corner Cooper DeJean into All-Pros. Before Mitchell and DeJean, Philadelphia had not had an All-Pro CB since Lito Sheppard in 2004,
"I could say a lot of things about him,” DeJean said at last week when asked about Parker. “What he's meant to me and Q, too. We've had a routine of me and Q go meet with him. two or three times a week just to go over the team we're playing, talk about different looks. And I don't think I'd be the player I am or I'd have the success that I've had without him.
“He's poured a lot into me and Q too, ever since we got here. And I appreciate him for that. And not everybody notices him and he doesn't get the recognition that I think he should. Him and coach (Joe) Kasper, what those guys mean to us in the DB room and how they coach, the intensity they bring, the passion they have for the game. It means a lot to us and doesn't go unnoticed."
If the Eagles' do lose Parker to a DC position elsewhere, Kasper, who was with Fangio in Miami before returning to Philadelphia would be the top in-house candidate to replace Parker as defensive backs coach, according to team sources.
With Parker running the secondary, the Eagles had the eighth-ranked pass defense in the league in 2025 after being No. 1 in 2024 when the team went on to win Super Bowl LIX.
