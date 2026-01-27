Eagles QB Generating Early Offseason Trade Buzz

Could the Philadelphia Eagles move on from quarterback this offseason?

Fortunately, the franchise is set with its starting quarterback and doesn't need to worry about that spot moving forward. While some may have questions about Jalen Hurts, there's no denying the fact that he gives the Eagles a better chance to win than most quarterbacks give their teams around the league. Hurts is a winner. Whether you like the play style or not, the Eagles consistently win games with Hurts under center and he isn't going anywhere.

But, what about the room behind him? The Eagles have Tanner McKee, who is under contract for the 2026 season, but will be a free agent afterward. McKee is 25 years old and has shown flashes when given opportunities. But again, Hurts isn't going anywhere. If there was a time to move on, it would be this offseason before free agency next offseason. Glenn Erby of Eagles Wire noted that McKee is someone who the team "could find trade suitors" for this offseason.

The Eagles should look around

Jan 4, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Tanner McKee (16) looks to pass during the second quarter against the Washington Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

"McKee, who finished 21 of 40 for 241 yards, one touchdown, and one interception in the Week 18 loss, could find trade suitors this offseason or at the 2026 trade deadline thanks to a weak free agency and NFL draft class," Erby wrote.

There are plenty of teams around the league in quarterback limbo. The New York Jets, Miami Dolphins, Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Browns, Indianapolis Colts, Las Vegas Raiders, Minnesota Vikings, and the Arizona Cardinals are just a handful of teams at least with questions around the game's most important position.

Philadelphia should absolutely place a few calls and see if someone is willing to offer the Eagles legit draft compensation in return for one year of McKee. The Eagles easily could bring in a veteran backup or even draft someone in the 2026 National Football League Draft. McKee has been a good member of the franchise, but the Eagles should be looking around.

